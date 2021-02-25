LISTEN: RTÉ presenter shocked at cavalier attitude of Limerick students towards Covid-19

Award-winning broadcaster Cormac O'hEadhra has expressed his shock at the "cavalier attitude" of some students attending the University of Limerick towards Covid-19.

He made his comments during yesterday's Drivetime programme on RTÉ Radio 1 during a report on the recent surge in cases of the disease among students living in the Castletroy area.

Reporter John Cooke spoke with a number of students who are living in off-campus accommodation and who openly admitted breaching the current public health guidelines.

"What do you expect? College students to stay in their house doing their college work alone with your housemates?" said one student who featured in the report.

"It's not going to happen. I know the warnings are in place so that it doesn't get out of hand and all that but you are still going to see college students mingling with each other as they are friends and they are going to be drinking with each other as they are young people," he added.

Another student, who said he received a €150 fine last week for attending a house party, said he is not worried about contracting Covid as "it does not hit young people too hard."

He said: "If it hits me hard and I die well it's a laugh on me and look it is what it is," he said.

Reacting to the pre-recorded audio, Cormac O'hEadhra said: "God almighty I am absolutely shocked with the cavalier attitude expressed there by some of the students with the virus that we know is potentially deadly. That is a bold statement from students who admit to having up to 20 in their house - one of them still recovering from Covid-19."

