WATCH: President of University of Limerick appeals to students to "stay apart and stay safe"

THE President of the University of Limerick has directly appealed to students to stay apart from each other and not to visit any other households.

In a video message posted on social media this Saturday evening, Professor Kerstin Mey said there is concern about the number of cases of Covid-19 associated with students.

Earlier this week, Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn, revealed 120 students attending UL have tested positive for the disease over the past ten days while Public Health Mid West has expressed concern about the number of clusters in 'student houses'.

Prof Mey says the results of contract tracing suggests that contact and transmission rates are still high among students and that the new strain of the virus is leading to significant clusters of infection in shared off-campus housing.

"Today, I am asking you - the UL student body to stay apart and I am appealing particularly to those of you living in vicinity of the UL Campus," she said.

"To try and stem the rise in infections you must stay at home unless absolutely necessary. We are asking you not to mix with other households for any reason - a single case can rapidly lead to who households becoming infected and if one member of an infected household visits a friend in another house the infection could be spread to the next household," added Prof Mey

WATCH: UL President Professor Kerstin Mey is calling on students not to mix with other households for any reason pic.twitter.com/M4OMvKNUEI February 20, 2021

In her video message, Prof Mey appealed to students to comply with public health restrictions.

"There will be a time when you can come together but we are not there yet. Please do not let your guard down - we are still very much in the middle of this health crisis and while we are all tired of the constraints of Level 5 restrictions the national spotlight is now very much on students and your role in preventing transmissions," she said.

Earlier tonight, 47 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.