BREAKING: Limerick's Covid incidence rate drops back below national average

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped back below the overall national rate the Department of Health has confirmed.

Figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team this Friday night, show a further 47 confirmed cases of the disease have been recorded in Limerick.

The incidence rate across the city and county is now 246.3 (per 100,000 population) - marginally below the national rate of 246.9.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 28 additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 763 new confirmed cases.

Of the latest cases, 251 are in Dublin, 84 are in Galway, 57 are in Kildare, 47 are in Limerick, 42 are in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 754 Covid-19 patients in hospitals with more than 30 being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: "The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard. But better days are in sight. People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks."

As of February 16, 293,752 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: