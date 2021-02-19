Human rights organisation launches new initiative in Limerick to support refugee families

DORAS, the migrant support and human rights organisation in Limerick, is launching a new Community Sponsorship initiative.

Community Sponsorship is where neighbours, friends or members of a local club or church community can come together to provide support for refugee families.

They help source accommodation, local doctors, help integrate the family into the local community and, most importantly, make them feel welcome here in Ireland.

This Community Sponsorship initiative plans to settle Syrian refugees, who are coming from refugee camps in the likes of Jordan and Lebanon, in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

“Community sponsorship is proven to have very positive outcomes,” CEO of Doras, John Lannon, told the Leader. "It gives new opportunities to the refugee families and can help transform their lives. It’s shown to be really positive for the community involved as well."

Community Sponsorship works as an extension of the government-led refugee settlement programme Ireland already has. This programme is also under the wing of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

John thinks Community Sponsorship will bring many added benefits to the refugee settlement programme. “Community sponsorship is unique in that it provides a special and powerful bond between the community and the refugees themselves,” he noted.

Ahmed Hassan Mohamed, a community support worker with Doras, is overseeing the project. He commented that he is excited to work on the initiative and the outcomes it will bring.

“I look forward to meeting with interested groups in towns and villages across the Mid West when it is safe to do so,” said Ahmed, “And in the meantime, I am available to discuss the rich benefits of Community Sponsorship for all parties, as well as talking through the steps to take to bring a refugee family in desperate need of security and stability to Ireland.”

John says that, in general, Limerick has been very welcoming to refugees. He commented that Limerick’s demographic has changed over the past 20 years since the first immigrants arrived and that Limerick now has a diverse population. John thinks that it is great to keep that diversity ongoing with programmes like community sponsorship.

Doras are urging people to get involved. “We encourage groups and networks of any size who are interested in supporting people seeking protection from war and persecution to get in touch with Doras, to explore how we can respond and let people know that refugees are welcome here,” he said.

If you would like to get involved in community sponsorship, Doras is hosting an online event on February 22 at 6pm where they will be providing information about the programme for anyone who is interested.

See doras.org for more.