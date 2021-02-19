Another Limerick estate taken over by council

LIMERICK City and County Council has taken over the maintenance of another local estate.

Council members formally approved the ‘taking in charge’ of Siul na hAbhann in Corbally at this month’s metropolitan meeting.

It now means the local authority is responsible for maintaining the roads, public grasslands, and keeping the street lights in the area lit.

Council members also approved the taking over of a link road connecting the Dock Road to Courtbrack Avenue.

In a report to members, senior planner Stephane Duclot confirmed the local authority will incur an annual cost of €3,385 for the operation of public lighting in Siul na hAbhann and on the Dock Road to Courtbrack Avenue link.