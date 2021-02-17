Limerick gardai issue warning about fake 'jury service' emails

GARDAI are warning members of the public who have recently received an email relating to jury service that the email is fake and should not be replied to.

No criminal trials are currently taking place at courts in Limerick or elsewhere in the country due to the Level 5 restrictions.

"The latest scam concerns fraudulent jury service notices which are emailed to unsuspecting members of the public. The email tells the person that they have been selected to participate in a court proceeding, and that they need to register their information," said Garda John Finnerty.

"In the email, a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number. This is a scam. We are advising the public not to click on any links," he added.

Genuine jury summons are only issued through the postal system based on a random selection from the register of electors.

"The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post. Other official communications are sent either by registered post or by summons," said Garda Finnerty who confirmed that a number of people in Limerick have received the fake emails over the past week.