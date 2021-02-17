Limerick charities are beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme

THREE Limerick-based charities have each received a €500 donation through Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Cheques have been presented to the Butterfly Club, Limerick Animal Welfare and ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each of the beneficiaries are chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Nationally, the programme has contributed to 750 projects, donating over €375,000 since 2016.

Commenting on the latest round of donations, John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said: "We are very proud to have been able to contribute to supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Limerick."

Mr Curtin added: "The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering

with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement

into 2021.”

Operating two stores in Limerick city and one in Newcastle West, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

To date throughout Ireland, the retailer has donated a total of €2.6m worth of meals to FoodCloud, over €20,000 in

vouchers to Barnardos for vulnerable families (since our partnership launch in October 2020) and €375,000 to the Community Grants programme since 2016.

It has also helped raise over €1.5m since partnering with the Irish Cancer Society in 2016.