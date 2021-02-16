Limerick projects sought as €650k Ignite Midwest Fund is launched

A NEW €650,000 social innovation fund has been launched by Rethink Ireland for innovative projects in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary that empower communities, tackle poverty, and promote social inclusion.

The Ignite Midwest Fund, the first of its kind specifically for the Midwest, has been created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with several private donors from the region including the well known Parkes Family in Limerick, the Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Fund is being matched by the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund and there will be a minimum of five awardees with applications remaining open until March 29, 2021.

The Ignite Midwest Fund is the latest social innovation fund created by Rethink Ireland (formerly Social Innovation Fund Ireland), which has launched over 30 funds in the past five years totalling over €65 million.

Commenting on the the launch of the Ignite Midwest Fund, Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien TD said: "The objective of the Ignite Fund is to spark meaningful social impact in the Midwest of Ireland by providing support to some of the region’s most innovative not-for-profit organisations including charities, community groups and social enterprises. I am delighted to launch the Fund, which is supported by my Department and several private donors. We are all united in the belief and potential of community development and social inclusion initiatives in tackling poverty and social exclusion.”

The Fund is open to supporting projects based in Limerick, Clare or Tipperary as well as national organisations with a Midwest branch or focus.

Projects must focus on tackling inequality, poverty and/or social exclusion, or on empowering their communities. There will be up to seven awards in total, two of which will be specifically for projects using music as a means of enhancing wellbeing and promoting social inclusion in the region.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland, said: “In 2019, we ran a nationwide €550,000 Ignite Fund which awarded six innovative projects spread all over the country. This year, with the support of our donors, we are able to focus our efforts with a fund of €650,000 specifically in counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary — counties that are feeling the challenge of the rural-urban divide and where inequalities have only been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Social innovation is vital to change this and to create a more inclusive society."

Ms Mortell has specifically thanked the Department of Rural and Community Development and the local philanthropists for their belief and support.

"I encourage those fitting the criteria to apply and we look forward to working with the awardees and supporting their life-changing projects,” she said.

Awardees will receive a package of supports worth between €55,000 and €75,000 each. The blended support package includes a cash grant, business and capacity building supports, and access to the Rethink Ireland Accelerator Programme.

Ralph Parkes, whose family is making a philanthropic donation to the Fund said: "The Ignite Midwest Fund presents an opportunity to tackle poverty and empower communities through the exceptional and innovative community groups that exist across counties Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary. The Parkes Family are delighted to support this financially as we believe in the power of philanthropy, the power of community, and we are dedicated to giving in more meaningful ways. We hope to see local projects emerge that are working with those experiencing socio-economic disadvantage or isolation, and apply to be part of this 2021 funding initiative."

Awardees of the 2019-2020 Ignite Fund included Northside Family Resource Centre in Ballynanty whose ‘Community and Family Services’ project addresses the impact of trauma as a result of living in deprivation and poverty for children and their parents; and The Shona Project’s ‘Online Community’, an interactive platform designed to educate, empower and inspire young Irish girls.

For further details on the Ignite Midwest Fund and to apply click here.