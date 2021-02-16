Have a flipping good time this Pancake Tuesday!

IT'S a case of ‘go ahead, pancake my day’ across Limerick today as Shrove Tuesday is celebrated.

The countdown to Easter kicks off tomorrow as people across the county give things up for the Lentern season tomorrow.

Before that though, people are set to enjoy a flipping good time!

St Munchin’s Community Enterprise Centre staff in ​Kileely will be busy, with the crepes expected to sell like hot cakes – hot pancakes in fact!

It's all in a good cause though, with money raised going to Milford Hospice.

Centre manager Linda Ledger said she is hoping to raise around €400 from the event.

“We do it every year. But this year, Mary Duffy, who was one of our board of management, sadly died. So it’s in honour and memory of her this year,” she explained.

It was also a special Shrove Tuesday for two of the centre’s staff who are retiring after being born on the same day and growing up side-by-side.

Stephen Blackhall and Anne Behan finished at the community centre after clocking up 40 years of work between them on the northside – they worked in other jobs previously.

Stephen and Anne (pictured below) were both born on February 24, 1955 in the Bedford Row Hospital with their mothers in beds side-by-side.

Stephen was born to parents Patrick and Mary-Joe, Anne to Martin and Anne, with both families living in the Castle Barracks.

Stephen worked at St Munchin’s from 2004, while Anne joined in 1998.

To mark the occasion, centre staff made the pair a special presentation as they set out in their retired life.

Linda paid tribute to the pair, saying they have been great servants to the community enterprise facility.

In some Christian countries, especially those where the day is called Mardi Gras or a translation thereof, it is a carnival day, the last day of "fat eating" or "gorging" before the fasting period of Lent

Easter Sunday will take place on April 4 this year.