Limerick company among the winners at National Enterprise Awards

ONE of Limerick’s most impressive businesses, Odyssey Studios, has been announced as a winner at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The 22nd annual awards, which took place virtually, were streamed from the Mansion House in Dublin last night.

Odyssey Studios, which was set up by Mark Maher in 2017, took home the South West Region award.



The state-of-the art model making studio is based on the Dock Road and is one of the largest permanent model making studios in Europe.

The studio, supplies blockbuster film and TV productions with miniature models, weapons, armour, props and prosthetic makeup and the teams have worked on films such as The Hobbit, Penny Dreadful and Into the Badlands.

Odyssey’s next generation facility houses the latest in design and production technology for laser cutting and 3D scanning, modelling and printing, making Odyssey a one stop shop for productions and individual artists from the concept stage, through to the finished article.

Congratulating the company on its success, Mike Cantwell, Head of Enterprise at LEO Limerick said: “Film tech is a relatively new sector for the mid-west and this award highlights the growing opportunities that exist in that sector and is much deserved. Micro and small companies need to be supported as they grow from ideas into thriving businesses and the team in LEO Limerick is there to help them achieve their potential.”

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Mullingar mobile craft canning company, Bevcraft.

Established in 2016 by friends Ciaran Gorman and Darren Fenton the company has gone from strength to strength. They now work with over 250 brands to can their produce using their mobile canning technology. They are operating across 5 European countries and in 2021 aim to handle over 50million cans.

Along with the overall winner, five category winners were announced

Innovation Award - VRAI

Best Export Award - Kianda Technologies

Future Focus Award - Lidan Designs

Brexit Ready Award - Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese

Pivot Award winner went to WowWee.ie

Announcing the awards, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said: “The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the sheer talent, determination and success which exists in Irish businesses. The winners tonight are outstanding companies and, along with all the finalists, are trailblazers for every small business and budding entrepreneur across the country. I have no doubt that the companies here will continue to grow their businesses, create more jobs and make a significant contribution to their local economies. The foundations of the Irish economy is built on by small businesses and through these awards we can recognise their valuable role in society.”

This year’s winners share a €50,000 investment fund and eight regional winners were also announced on the night. Those winners were:

Odyssey Studios in the South West Region (backed by LEO Limerick)

The Artisan Pizza Company in the Dublin Region (backed by LEO South Dublin)

QPQ in the Mid East Region (backed by LEO Kildare)

Submit Software Solutions in the South Region (backed by LEO Cork City)

Irish Fluid Controls in the South East Region (backed by LEO Carlow)

Dromod Boxty in the North West Region (backed by LEO Leitrim)

Qualitas Electronics in the North East Region (backed by LEO Meath)

Armour Interactive in the West Region (backed by LEO Galway)

Also honoured on the night with the inaugural National Enterprise Awards Outstanding Achievement award was former Netwatch co-founder and CEO David Walsh.

MR Walsh, who worked closely with LEO Carlow as he built Netwatch into a global company with over 250,000 clients across four continents, is now co-founder and CEO of a new start-up HaloCare. The Kerry native was honoured for his success and innovation but also his continued support of entrepreneurship in Carlow.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, and National Women’s Enterprise Day. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

For more information, see LocalEnterprise.ie