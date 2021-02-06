BREAKING: CMO appeals to Limerick people to 'break old habits' as daily Covid figures are revealed

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped further while the five-day moving average of new cases is now below 40 for the first time this year.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 22 new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Saturday - down from 60 last night.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 322.7 (per 100,000 population) while the five-day moving average is 38.2.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 55 additional deaths related to Covid-19, 36 of which occurred in February.

The HPSC has also been notified of 827 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 297 are in Dublin, 76 are in Cork, 56 are in Galway, 46 are in Wexford, 37 are in Kildare with the remaining 315 cases spread across all other counties, including Limerick.

As of 2pm this Saturday, 1,177 Covid-19 patients were in hospital of which 177 were in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress Covid-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like Covid-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

Dr Holohan says people should not leave their homes or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. "Breaking these habits will limit Covid-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person," he said.