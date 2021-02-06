Body of woman recovered from river Shannon in Limerick city

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after the body of a woman was recovered from the river Shannon in Limerick city this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 10am and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue were deployed along with members of Limerick Fire and Rescue who deployed their Fireswift rescue boat.

After the body of the woman was located, it was brought ashore by Limerick Fire and Rescue at St Michael's Rowing Club, O'Callaghan Strand.

It is believed the woman was aged in her 30s and a post-mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai say a file will be prepared for the local coroner.