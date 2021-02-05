Further drop in incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick as daily figures are confirmed

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped further as has the five-day moving average of new cases.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 60 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Friday.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 360.2 (per 100,000 population) while the five-day moving average is 43.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 35 additional deaths related to Covid-19, 29 of which occurred in February.

The HPSC has also been notified of 1,047 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 292 are in Dublin, 119 are in Cork, 76 are in Wexford, 60 are in Limerick, 47 are in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm this Friday, 1,221 COVID-19 patients were in hospital of which 181 were in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

Dr Holohan says public health measures are based on this principle.

"Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.