Women to face trial over knife-attack at house in Limerick town

TWO women are to stand trial at the circuit court after they were charged in relation to an aggravated burglary during which another woman was allegedly slashed across the face.

Mary Ellen Daly, 30, of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell and Nora Harty, 53, also of Lisheen Park appeared before Newcastle West District Court earlier this week.

Both are charged with aggravated burglary relating to an incident which occurred at a house at Ballingrane, Rathkeale on December 10, 2019.

It is alleged that a woman, in her 50s, was injured and had to undergo plastic surgery following an altercation at her home which was connected to two earlier incidents in Limerick city and in Adare.

Garda Rob Sheehy told Judge Mary Larkin he arrested both women prior to this week's court sitting and that neither made any reply.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the matter is proceed on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court.

He said their was no garda objection to bail and he requested a lengthy adjournment of the case to facilitate preparation of the book of evidence.