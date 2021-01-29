Concern over house parties in Limerick as over 100 Covid fines are issued

GARDAI are appealing to young people and students attending colleges in Limerick to abide by the public health guidelines and not to attend or organise house parties.

More than 100 Fixed Charged Penalty Notices were issued in the Castletroy area of the city last weekend after numerous breaches of the Covid-19 regulations were detected.

The Limerick Leader has learned that gardai were alerted to at least eight house parties over the weekend and that in each case a file will be prepared for the Director of Public of Prosecutions.

It is now a penal offence to attend a house party or a gathering involving people from different households. It is also a specific offence to organise an illegal gathering.

Earlier this Friday, gardai confirmed that a number of fines were issued in Limerick on Thursday relating to separate parties and gatherings.

In a statement supporting gardai, the University of Limerick says it continues to liaise and work with An Garda Siochana as it reminds students of their personal responsibility to follow government and institutional guidelines.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey is once again strongly urging students to understand their own individual roles in keeping our communities safe and to be aware of the consequences of breaking current government Covid-19 restrictions.

Professor Mey and members of UL’s senior leadership also took to the streets with local gardai over a number of weeks at the start of the last semester in off-campus housing estates to remind students to follow public health guidelines.

The University says it is fully supportive of the work gardai are doing to keep our communities safe and welcomes an awareness campaign to remind students of the need to follow public health guidelines.

“The focus is on education and advice to encourage students to do all they can to follow public health guidelines,” said Professor Mey.

“The vast majority of the UL student body is taking heed of this and complying with restrictions. I would urge all students to do so, particularly those living in off campus estates. UL has a strong relationship with An Garda Síochána – we work closely with them on community policing and will continue to do so," she added.

Prof Mey says Limerick and the entire country is in a critical time in the pandemic and that we all must do everything we can to protect frontline workers.

"That means staying at home unless absolutely necessary and not gathering to socialise. There will be a time when we can come together – but this is not it."

A Covid-19 Student Charter has been developed between UL, LIT and MIC to protect students and staff in each of the institutions and to make clear to students their personal responsibility in this global pandemic environment. Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct.

Students are strongly reminded that, under the code of conduct, by breaching public health guidelines they may be considered to have engaged in conduct that is harmful to others.

The penalties for breaching the code of conduct include fines, suspension and ultimately expulsion, if complaints are upheld.