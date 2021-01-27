Night swimmers at Limerick beauty spot fined for breaching Covid regulations

THREE people were issued with Fixed Charged Penalty Notices last night after they met up for a 'night swim' in Castleconnell.

According to gardai, the trio travelled around 20 kilometres for the late-night dip - in breach of the current Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"Castleconnell gardaí issued fines to 3 people this evening who travelled 20 odd km to meet up for a night swim," read a post on social media.

Gardai have not said if the three travelled from outside of County Limerick or if they encountered them before or after they entered the water.

Yesterday, Taiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the current restrictions will remain in place until at least March 5.