Bishop of Limerick calls for strict observation of funeral guidelines to prevent further loss of life

UPDATED guidelines have been issued by the relating to how funerals should be conducted within the Diocese of Limerick given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Public health officials have expressed concern about the number of cases of the disease which have been linked to funerals, removals and wakes.

Despite strict limits on the number of people who are allowed to attend funerals, there have been several outbreaks in Limerick and across the Mid West over the past few weeks.

It’s understood some of the outbreaks have occurred within extended families despite a general compliance with the public health regulations.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed on Monday that funerals and other family gatherings remain a concern for the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy and other members of the Cashel Province are appealing to people to stay away from funerals or further lives will be put at risk.

Outlining a five-point plan for funerals in freshly stated guidelines Bishop Leahy said that we have a proud culture of physically and emotionally standing by those experiencing grief but, save for immediate family members as prescribed by public guidelines, that cannot now happen.

"We are at a very sensitive stage. The pandemic is wreaking a dreadful toll on society. We are seeing more people die from Covid now than we did at any stage over the last 12 months. Our hospitals are at breaking point and while the number of cases is finally dropping, the UK variant is widespread and much more virulent than what has gone before," he said.

The bishop pointed out that the vast majority of weddings have been postponed which means the only Church services that are taking place are funerals - subject to very strict guidelines on who can attend.

"This is simply because not alone can any gatherings lead to more infections, but a super-spreader event is now much more likely to happen than ever before. So, we really need to rein personal interaction now more than ever,” he said.

“That’s why we are restating our own guidelines around funerals. We do so for the benefit of all concerned – mourners, undertakers, neighbours and friends as well as priests and public authorities – that we might have a common understanding of good practice around funerals aimed at keeping people safe from the virus," he added.

“We wish to express our thanks to priests and sacristans as well as the many volunteers in

The five points in the freshly-stated guidelines are: