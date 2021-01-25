Support sought for toddler who needs lifesaving surgery

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to help raise funds for a toddler who needs lifesaving surgery.

Sarah Summerly was born in June 2019 with OEIS complex, a rare combination of serious birth defects resulting in her liver, intestines and bladder developing outside her body.

She also has a severe form of Spina Bifida and clubbed feet meaning she is is unable to walk and requires intense care.

The toddler lives with her parents Michelle and Ger in Ennis, County Clare. Her father previously worked in Limerick and has strong links to the city.

A GoFundMe page has been established by family friend Padraig Sutton in an effort to held raise the money needed required for a number of operations which Sarah will require.

"Sarah is an amazing child who has overcome so much in a short time. Having beaten the odds and survived, the aim for Sarah has now shifted to improving her quality of life and providing a higher level of physical and social independence,” he said.

Sarah is due to have two major surgeries later this year in the UK.

The first surgery will take place next month in the Royal Manchester Children’s hospital. It will take up to fifteen hours and will result Sarah being admitted and treated in intensive care for at up to ten weeks.

The second surgery is planned for later in the year in Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London.

"Michelle and Ger will be with her in the UK for these surgeries and this obviously brings overwhelming financial challenges. Sarah will be a lifetime wheelchair user and it is planned to provide her with a wheelchair suitable for her needs towards the end of 2021," said Padraig Sutton.

The monies raised will be also be used to help make Sarah's home wheelchair accessible and suitable for her needs.

"Family, friends, colleagues and the wider community want to show the Summerlys we have their backs. The challenges they face are immense and reducing the financial worries and helping them focus on their amazing daughter is what this project is all about," added Padraig who is a garda inspector based in Limerick.

As of this Monday lunchtime, more than €17,000 has been raised.

