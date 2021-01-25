Limerick-based pharma company's Covid-19 antibody to be used in Germany

A LIMERICK-based biopharmaceutical company is to supply its antibody treatment for Covid-19 to Germany.

Regeneron has developed the solution at its American headquarters in Tarrytown, New York – in a move which paved the way for 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Raheen as it cleared the decks for development Stateside.

The antibody made global headlines last year after it was credited with helping former American president Donald Trump recover from Covid-19.

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn confirmed the country’s government has bought 200,000 doses for €400m, with patients receiving them free of charge.

Germany becomes the first country in the European Union to adopt this antibody as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

The treatment has been given the green-light by regulators in the USA – but has yet to be cleared to use in Europe.

Mr Trump, who was briefly hospitalised with the coronavirus last October while he was US president, was treated with Regeneron's therapy before it had gained formal authorisation.

He later said the medicine did "a fantastic job".

Regeneron's version is a combination or "cocktail" of two lab-made antibodies: infection-fighting proteins that were developed to bind to the surface protein of the coronavirus to stop it from invading human cells. The American firm has a plant in Limerick.

The German government has said it expects to be able to offer all those in the country a jab by the end of August.

Although Germany, the EU's most populous nation and its biggest economy, coped relatively well with the first coronavirus wave last spring, it has been hit hard by a resurgence in cases in recent months.

Germany has recorded over two million cases since the start of the pandemic, and more than 50,000 deaths.