Investigation underway after 'rough sleeper' dies in Limerick city centre

A POST Mortem is to be carried out on the body of a man who died while sleeping rough in Limerick city centre.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of the man's death but that there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious.

The man, who was aged in his late 60s, was found dead at Limerick Lane, off Little Catherine Street just before 8am on Friday.

It is reported that he had been well-known to homeless support groups in the city for some time.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem and file will be prepared for local coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station.