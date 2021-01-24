Limerick Weather: A cold and showery morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

THIS morning will be very cold with frost, ice and with some lying snow in places, giving hazardous conditions. There'll be further showers, with these most widespread in western parts, some of sleet and hail and some of snow too over higher ground. The showers will become isolated through the afternoon, with more in the way of sunshine. Highest temperatures of only 2 to 5 degrees with winds becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly in the morning, but decreasing light to moderate later in the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold with a widespread frost and icy patches forming early in the night. Wintry showers of sleet or snow with clear spells, showers mainly in the west and north with a lot of dry weather in the east and south. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3 degrees. Some fog will form in light to moderate westerly winds, although winds will be fresh and gusty on northwest coasts.