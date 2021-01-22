Limerick council rules out reintroduction of mobility plan measures in latest lockdown

LIMERICK council has ruled out re-introducing elements of the Covid-19 mobility plan for the latest lockdown.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Independent councillor Elisa O’Donovan lodged a notice of motion urging the mobility plans for the South Circular Road and Howley’s Quay be reinstated while level 5 restrictions are ongoing.

This saw Howley’s Quay pedestrianised on Sundays last summer, and closing in-bound access from Ballinacurra Road onto South Circular Road as well as introducing a 25kph speed limit.

Cllr O’Donovan said: “I think we need to show leadership during this time to the inhabitants of Limerick city. I think we need to do this for the safety of those living in the city centre.”

“It’s a really tough time for people in the city. I think we had mobility plans during the summer where we restricted traffic flow. There isn’t as many cars out on the road – and there shouldn’t be so many cars out on the road, as people should be staying at home. All of us collectively have done a really good job at getting that message through to people. But we also need to help accommodate people in exercising safely during the day,” said the City West member.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Sasa Novak, Green Party.

But physical development director of service Brian Kennedy said, in a written reply: “If the council were to re-introduce similar Covid-19 measures during the current period, where schools and businesses are likely to re-open within weeks, it could be seen as the imposition of measures without appropriate consultation. Indeed, it would be akin to trying to predetermine the outcome of the proposed consultation process and the long-term active travel needs appropriate to both locations.”

He said the authority fully believes travel improvements are needed and is “engaging in the consultative procedures needed to get to the appropriate final solutions.”

“Accordingly, the imposition of summer 2020 Covid-19 type measures is not considered appropriate at this time,” he concluded.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said although he supported the spirit of the motion, he believed pedestrianising streets in some areas was a “complete disaster”.

He said he was “disappointed” in the official’s reply, and councillors should bring things forward on a “case-by-case basis”.

Cllr Daniel Butler said: “In the long term, South Circular Road and Howley’s Quay are being looked at and there are plans coming down the line. Bringing people with us, adequate consultation is of huge importance.”

Metropolitan district manager Kieran Lehane said: “There are plenty of streets in the city where one can walk which are virtually empty. I’m very mindful that the continuous exhortation is that people have to stay at home.”

He supported the need for consultation, saying there was a lot of feedback on the lack of consultation with regard to the initial mobility plan last summer.