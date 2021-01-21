Investigation into suspected breaches of Covid regulations at funeral in Limerick town

AN investigation in underway after a large number of people attended a funeral in Rathkeale earlier this week despite the current Level 5 restrictions.

The Limerick Leader understands that up to 150 people, from different households, gathered inside and outside a local church and that many of those in attendance did not observe social distancing.

Others did not wear face masks or coverings in accordance with public health guidelines.

One man has been questioned, under caution, about what happened.

While gardai would not comment on the specific details of the incident, a spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway.

"Gardaí in Newcastle West are investigating potential breaches of the (Covid) regulations which took place in in connection with a recent funeral in Rathkeale. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to any suspected breaches of regulations under the Health Act 1947," he said.

Under the current Level 5 restrictions, a maximum of ten people are allowed to attend funerals while continuing to observe all other public health guidelines.