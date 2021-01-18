BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops further as daily figure hits three-week low

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has declined further the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 109 cases of the disease have been reported this Monday evening - the lowest daily figure since New Year's Eve when 53 new cases were reported.

For the second day in a row, the incidence rate has fallen and now stands at 1837.4 (per 100,000 population) compared to 1905.1 on Sunday and 2133.4 on Saturday.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19 - all of which occurred in January.

The HPSC has also been notified of 2,121 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of the latest cases, 753 are in Dublin, 236 are in Cork, 142 are in Wexford, 126 are in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm this Monday, 1,975 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospital of which 200 are in ICU. There are more than 140 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick with 15 in critical care.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to #COVID19. All 8 of these deaths occurred in January.



There has been a total of 2,616 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 18, 2021

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: "This third wave of the pandemic has seen higher level of hospitalisations across all age groups. There are now more sick people in hospital than any time in the course of this pandemic. The risk that this disease poses to the individual who is infected has not changed. What has changed is that we are experiencing a much greater level of community transmission and as a result we are seeing higher numbers of people with severe illness who require hospitalisation or admission to intensive care and higher numbers of mortality. Please continue to stay at home and drive down this infection in our community.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: "Our survey data indicates that 60% report contacting older relatives and friends to ensure they are okay. Providing support and reassurance to older and more vulnerable members of society is an important part of our collective response to this pandemic. Our sense of community and support for each other must remain a key part of our armoury against Covid-19.”

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, said there have been some reports of side effects associated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Up to the 11th of January, the HPRA received a total of 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. All reports were generally consistent with those typically observed with other vaccines and included events of a mild to moderate nature which resolved or were resolving at the time of reporting. Among those most frequently reported were abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, joint pain and pains in the arms, some experience of dizziness, headache, itching and a rash – all consistent with the known and anticipated side effects as emerged during the clinical trials. While the relatively mild effects described are of course uncomfortable for those who experience them, they do pass quickly and generally do not require any medical treatment," she said.

“Safety monitoring of all medicines, including vaccines, is central to the remit of the HPRA and we intend to publish a regular update of the number and nature of reports regarding suspected side effects with Covid-19 vaccines, as the vaccination roll-out continues" she added.