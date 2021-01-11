Rob shows off his love of Limerick in his quest for love on RTÉ

ROB Mac didn’t find love on the First Dates TV show so he thought he would try a second date with on-TV dating.

The 31-year-old from the city centre will feature on the new series of Pulling with my Parents on RTÉ2 this Monday at 9.35pm.

Rob is one of a cast of unlucky-in-love singletons who have been brave enough to allow their parents complete access to their dating apps

From Tinder to Grindr, Bumble and Scruff, parents get a crash-course in dubious emojis, inappropriate pictures and questionable approaches as they try to find a perfect match.

Nothing is left to chance, because when the dates finally arrive, the parents are watching on, able to talk to their child directly, making sure they do and say exactly what they are told. Rob had his mum Emily to guide him through it.

“It came off the back of doing First Dates last January. I really enjoyed the experience and thought it was a great way of meeting someone. I've been single for the last three years, been making all kinds of mistakes so any kind of help I could get was welcome. It was kind of a fun experience to do it that way as well, just to do something different,” said Rob.

He continued: ​”Mum could see that I wasn't the one that was the issue because she must think, ‘How is he still single?’ She could see some of the things that I encounter as well. So she cut me a bit of slack like!”

Shot during the summer, Rob was keen to promote his home town.

“The most important thing for me was to show off Limerick. I brought them to the Milk Market, People's Park, Foxes Bow, showed them the street art, George Hotel, Sacred Tattoo Studio. From watching the series before, I could see they took some cool city shots. I think Limerick is great so I wanted to show them the top spots. It was a great experience,” said Rob, who was suited and booted by Tony Connolly and The Edge Clothing.

How difficult is dating under Covid? “It's been really hard obviously because people couldn’t travel. People weren't coming to meet people because they couldn’t go places. I used it to upskill on things in life rather than using dating as a distraction. I actually started a podcast about dating called Date Night Therapy with LJ O’Rahilly,” said Rob.

But did Rob find love on Pulling with my Parents? You’ll have to tune in to RTÉ 2 tonight at 9.35pm to see!