Popular Limerick tourist spot closed due to 'health and safety' concerns

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced that public access to Lough Gur has been closed with immediate effect for health and safety reasons.

A significant number people gathered at the popular beauty spot this Saturday morning with dozens of them skating on the lake which is frozen due to the recent cold temperatures.

Due to health and safety reasons, please note that access to Lough Gur @LoughGurVisit has been closed until further notice. — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) January 9, 2021

One person told the Limerick Leader the number of people there was "crazy" and that council officials have been turning back cars which were queuing at the entrance to car parking areas.

It's thought that more than 100 cars were in the car park at lunchtime.

A spokesperson for the local authority said gardai have been informed and that the restrictions on public access are likely to remain in force for some time.

The closure, she added, will be strictly enforced.