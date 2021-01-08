Limerick Prize Bond holder wins €50,000 Star Prize

A LIMERICK Prize Bond holder is €50,000 better off after they won the Star Prize in the weekly Prize Bond draw.

The Prize Bond Company has confirmed the winning ticket – ALW 304320 – was purchased in 2018 and is held by someone with an address in Limerick.

It's the sixth time in less than a year that the Star Prize has been won by a Prize Bond holder in Limerick.

The latest winner, whose details will not be released publicly, will be directly contacted and notified of their success.

There were were over 5745 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €351,200.

In addition to a €1 million prize which is awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by at 1850 305060 or at your local Post Office.

