Festive lights on Limerick quays to remaining lighting for longer

WHILE the festive Christmas lights have come down in line with the Epiphany, the bright lights around the River Shannon will remain lit.

Limerick City and County Council has announced the decorative lighting installed around the river will stay in place for the rest of the winter period, offering a bright spark in the darkness of the latest lockdown.

The Shannon bridge, Sarsfield Bridge, Thomond Bridge, the boardwalk at Harvey’s Quay and O’Callaghan Strand areas will continue to be illuminated by the additional LED lights installed for the festive season.

Welcoing the news, the metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely, said these lights have greatly enhanced the riverside.

She added: “I think from a safety perspective and from a decorative point of view, they have proved very popular with the public and it makes sense to keep the areas lit during the dark winter evenings,” she said.

“I know from those who are exercising in the city centre and doing the three bridges walk as part of their five kilometre route as well as the volunteers who patrol around the river nightly, they are a very welcome addition to keep our citizens safe.”

“​Many people have also commented about how pretty the lights are and how they enhance the riverside area so I’m delighted to see that they’ll remain lit for the winter period,” she added.

The last day of Christmas – Epiphany – occurred last January 6, and is traditionally the day festive decorations come down.

