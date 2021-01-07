Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Adare/Rathkeale now three times the national rate

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District has soared past 2,000 (per 100,000 population) and is now the second highest in the country.

Data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub this Thursday shows 557 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in the district between December 22 and January 4 - giving an incidence rate of 2010.1, which is three times the national rate.

In line with the surge of cases across the country, the rate of infection in each of the other five Local Electoral Areas in Limerick has also surged since Christmas.

The incidence rate has almost quadrupled in Limerick City West over the past week while it has more than doubled in all other areas of Limerick.

at 1,473.6, the incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District is also one of the highest in the country. A total of 404 confirmed cases were reported there over the two week period.

According to the figures published today, there were 2,047 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick city and county between December 22 and January 4. This compares to 364 during the previous fortnight (December 8 to 21).

The incidence rates (as of January 4) for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Adare/Rathkeale: 2,010 (557 new cases) [660.4 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between December 22 and January 4, were in Belmullet, Mayo (2,111.1); Adare/Rathkeale, Limerick (2,010.1); Dundalk South, Louth (1,982.4); Milford, Donegal (1,786.4) and Letterkenny, Donegal (1,678.4)

Earlier, the Department of Health reported more than 300 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the third day in a row.