Met Eireann issues low temperature and ice warning for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow, low temperature and ice warning for Limerick and the rest of Ireland.

The warning, due to come into effect tonight at 6pm, cautions that temperatures will fall to minus three or four degrees overnight, and it will be colder away from coasts.

This will lead to a widespread hard ground frost and icy surfaces, with potentially dangerous conditions, the forecaster has said.

The alert is valid until 10am tomorrow morning.