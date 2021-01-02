Limerick weather: Drivers warned to watch out for icy stretches

IT will be cold and frosty to begin with drivers warned to watch out for icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

The day will bring variable cloud amounts and scattered light showers. The showers will be mostly of rain, but may fall as sleet or snow at elevation. Afternoon highs of three to five degrees Celsius in light to moderate northerly winds.

More, check out: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Staying very cold through this weekend and into next week. Widespread hard frosts by night with icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp ground frost and some icy patches. Dry and clear in most areas with just a few wintry showers affecting coastal regions. Overnight lows of minus five to plus-one degrees, in light northerly winds.

Frost and icy stretches will be slow to clear on Sunday morning. A largely sunny day is expected in most places, although cloud and possibly a few showers may push in along eastern coasts during the afternoon.

