Gardai seek dash cam footage following burglary in Limerick village

GARDAI in Bruff who are investigating a burglary just before Christmas are hoping somebody may have dash cam footage of a suspect car.

On Sunday, December 20, a house in Ballinacourty, Glenroe, Kilfinane was broken into at around 2.30pm.

"Gardai believe that a silver Volkswagen Passat was involved and are looking for anybody who was in that area between 2pm and 4pm and who may have dash camera footage to contact them," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are also appealing to anyone who saw the car or has information about the burglary to come forward.

Bruff garda station can be contact at (061) 382940.