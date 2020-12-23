Limerick Development Plan moves on as more than 200 submissions are received

THE Limerick Development Plan has moved to the next phase with the publication of the Chief Executive’s Report on the Pre – Draft Consultation on the proposed plan which will run from 2022 to 2028.

This report forms part of the first stage of the statutory process of making a new Development Plan – the first one to be made since Limerick City Council and Limerick County Council were merged.

The primary function of the Chief Executive's Report is to list and summarise the main issues raised in the submissions received during the pre-draft consultation process, and to provide recommendations on the policies to be included in the Draft Plan.

This report has been issued to Elected Members of the local authority for their consideration and is available to view here.

A total of 229 valid submissions were received and these have been summarised in the report.

Notwithstanding the Covid 19 restrictions, there was demand for physical meetings and over 30 public meetings were facilitated earlier this year by appointment only.

A dedicated webpage was also created and will remain the principal repository for information on the Limerick Development Plan.

An innovative Virtual Consultation Room was developed to aid in the awareness raising campaign among the wider public. This consultation room was created due to the need to utilise technology to make it easier for people to communicate with the Council and also due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Limerick City and County Council in conjunction with the European Commission European Green Leaf Award 2020 rewarded schools for their participation in this pre-draft consultation process.

All schools that made a submission on the pre-draft issues paper were entered into a draw, with a separate draw for primary and secondary schools.

Our Lady’s Abbey National School in Adare won the National School draw and Limerick Educate Together Secondary School, Fernbank, Limerick won the Secondary School draw.

The next phase of the plan will see councillors discuss the Chief Executive's Report at the next full meeting of Limerick City and County Council, after which the draft plan will be prepared and put out to public consultation in summer 2021.