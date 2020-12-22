Limerick gardai issue advice about home safety ahead of Christmas

GARDAI are advising people to be vigilant over the Christmas period to ensure the property and homes remain secure and protected.

"Keep house lights on inside and out, do not keep large amounts of cash at home and keep your valuables and keys out of sight. Don’t leave Christmas presents in view from the outside of your home," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Avoid alerting criminals to valuable goods inside your home so recycle packaging carefully so they cannot see what has been delivered," she said adding that attempts should be made to ensure homes look as if they are occupied.

"If you’re expecting deliveries, always make sure someone is there to collect them or arrange for a trusted neighbour to take them in. Keep a lookout for friends and neighbours while adhering to appropriate physical distancing - remember every contact counts," she added.

Gardai are also urging people not to let their guard down over the festive period as a number of online and telephone scams are still prevelant.

"Do not share personal or financial information with anyone," advised Sgt Leetch.