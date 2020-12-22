Thousands of Christmas hampers distributed across Limerick following Redemptorists' appeal

The Redemptorists, working with Limerick Food Partnership and 40 other organisations across Limerick have packed and distributed 6,000 hampers ahead of Christmas. Food has also been donated to organisations which are working with the homeless.

Commenting of this years 'Sit Out' appeal which took place earlier this month, Fr Seamus Enright, rector of the Redemptorists in Limerick said: "This has been our most challenging year since the Christmas Hamper Appeal began operating in 1972. It has

been both financially and logistically challenging. The needs are greater than ever and we’ve had to reimagine the way we pack and distribute the hampers."

Fr Enright says the support of Limerick Food Partnership has been invaluable. "We have spent €165,000 on food for the hampers and have also received thousands of euros worth of donated food. We are still fundraising."

Volunteers and staff at St Munchin’s Community Centre, on the Northside of Limerick, packed and distributed 1,040 hampers while Ballyhoura Development delivered hampers to families and individuals in need throughout East Limerick and North Cork.

Ballyhoura Development, with funding from the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund and Tusla the Child and Family Agency, is also supporting 38 families in a special Christmas Food Initiative which will see them receive food hampers over the Christmas period.

"This is all made possible by the generosity of the people of Limerick and the surrounding areas and a group of very dedicated

volunteers. Our overheads are minimal," said Fr Enright.

The Christmas Hamper Donation Centre at the Redemptorists will remain open until 2pm on Christmas Eve while there will be a public collection at Dunnes Stores, Jetland between 7am and 3pm on Thursday.