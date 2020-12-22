Limerick rugby legend Paul O'Connell teams up with children's charity to thank public for its support

Barnardos Children’s Charity has been joined by Limerick rugby legend Paul O’Connell to say ‘Thank You’ to the Irish public for its continued support throughout 2020.

Barnardos services and supports have been in high demand during a difficult year where many families and children faced increasing need.

As a Barnardos ambassador, Paul O’Connell saw first-hand the positive impact this support is having when he visited some keen rugby fans at a Barnardos Breakfast Club in Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy in Limerick.

“The work that Barnardos does across the country working with families and children is incredible, and something I’ve witnessed first-hand. The support from the general public of their work means the world to them and, as a Barnardos Ambassador, I would also like to extend my thanks to the general public for their support this year," said the former Munster, Ireland and Lions star.

Suzanne Connolly, CEO Barnardos, added: “As we approach Christmas and a new year we look back on what has been an unprecedented 12 months. The Covid19 pandemic affected our work greatly across the country and our frontline staff had to adapt rapidly to continue supporting those that need us. None of this great work would have been possible without the continued support from the Irish public whose generosity in the face of a difficult year was simply amazing. We would like to extend our thanks to each and every person that has supported and donated to Barnardos this year. Your help has made a massive difference in the lives of over 21,000 children and families across the country.”

Barnardos works with over 21,000 children and families across Ireland, providing family support across 41 services. This year has been difficult for many, but the continued generosity and support over the last 12 months of the Irish public have ensured that these vital services can be provided.

Each year the charity must raise €8milion to continue its work and, without the support of the Irish public, this work would not be possible.

For more information go to barnardos.ie.