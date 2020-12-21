Warning that Covid-19 figures in Limerick are going in the 'wrong direction'

The Director of Public Health Mid West is warning that all local trends indicate the rate of infection of Covid-19 in Limerick is moving in the wrong direction.

Given the trend, Public Health Mid-West is urging members of the public to consider their Christmas plans if they intend to meet with vulnerable or older loved ones over the holiday period.

The appeal comes after an additional 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night - the highest daily figure since November 15.

The HSE says it has seen evidence, over the past two weeks, of some members of the public dropping their guard, particularly in large social settings.

Public Health Mid-West is currently managing outbreaks in social gatherings, residential care facilities, private households, and among extended families. There are also cases in workplace settings and among students

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, is urging people who have been socialising recently to consider the plans for Christmas.

"Regrettably, despite the best efforts of many people in Limerick, local trends indicate that this virus is moving in the wrong direction, and will only worsen if people don’t act responsibly now. If you have attended a large social event in recent weeks and days—be it in a private household, restaurant, pub, or public place—I would strongly urge you to consider your Christmas plans for the coming weeks," she said.

"Christmas is a unique time of year where there are a lot of intergenerational social gatherings, and this mix of people presents a large degree of risk, especially for older and vulnerable people. There is a genuine concern that many people have been exposed to the virus and could carry it, unbeknownst to them, when they reunite with loved ones this weekend. You can protect your older relatives by staying away from them. This is a tough ask for many, but it is the only way we can prevent severe illness at this time," added Dr Mannix.

Ahead of the Christmas break, members of the the public are being asked to avoid any form of large social gathering, to socialise with as few people as possible, to continue wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.

