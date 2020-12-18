Limerick hurlers pay a virtual visit to UHL following All-Ireland success

MEMBERS of the Limerick senior hurling team which won the All-Ireland championship last weekend have raised spirits at University Hospital Limerick with a virtual Christmas visit to paediatric and adult patients.

Team captain Declan Hannon, Sean Finn, Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch all dialled in for a special video call to the Children’s Ark School and Ward 2C and were happy to take questions from patients young and old from the many passionate Limerick supporters on the staff in UHL.

Staff thanked Declan Hannon for his words of encouragement for frontline workers following Sunday's victory and to all in Limerick GAA for their support on following the public health guidelines.

Niamh Hogan, Patient Advocacy and Liaison Services Manager, UHL said: “We are very grateful to Declan, to all the Limerick panel and to Limerick GAA for supporting our initiative to hold firm with the public health guidelines and to celebrate in the appropriate way until we can all come together and mark Limerick’s great win in the not-too-distant future. Their example as advocates will greatly assist our hospital and our community in the coming weeks. It was a great boost to our patients to have a chance to congratulate the team and I hope the players got a sense of the great support they have in UHL from the patients and staff.”