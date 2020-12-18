More than €30,000 raised for Limerick charities through virtual fundraising events

The Dell Technologies team in Limerick has undertaken a large number of fundraising activities during 2020 to generate funds of over €33,000 for fourteen local charities.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, staff still found ways to support good causes through a series of virtual fundraising events including a bake-off in aid of Milford Hospice; a virtual run across Europe to support Special Olympics Ireland and a virtual variety talent show to fundraise for Barnardos.

In addition, during the early weeks of the pandemic when PPE was in short supply, workers in Limerick moved to produce 3D-printed face shields which were distributed to hospitals and care facilities across Munster.

Several laptop devices were donated to the St John’s Hospital in Limerick to help them remain connected with elderly patients cocooning and a second donation was made to Special Olympics Ireland to help mobilise their team to work from home.

Commenting on the fundraising efforts of his colleagues, Sean O'Reilly, EMEA VP of Logistics and Limerick Site Leader at Dell Technologies said: "As the year draws to a close it’s a timely reminder of how we have all come together virtually across 2020 to support those in the local community. Faced with the enormous challenges the pandemic forced upon us at all levels of society it was inspiring to see how people overcame these obstacles. At Dell Technologies working from home was not something new for us but transitioning our entire workforce to a virtual model was. The digital transformation journey we’ve all been on this year has been amazing to watch – while we always understood the power of technology it’s been great to see the impact it has had on all of society this year."

Mr O'Reilly added: “We were delighted to be able to play our part in supporting many causes this year both locally here in Limerick and on a national basis with our colleagues in Dublin and Cork. We will continue to work with local NGOs over the coming year as they continue their vital work in helping those in need within communities throughout the Mid-West.”

The organisations supported by the team at Dell Technologies in Limerick is: Special Olympics Ireland, Barnardos, Research Motor Neurone, Milford Care Centre, St. Gabriels School & Centre, Children's Grief Centre, Cliona's Foundation, Clare Crusaders Children's Clinic, Junior Achievement, Make a Wish Foundation, Jigsaw, Enable Ireland, Irish Cancer Society and Pieta House.