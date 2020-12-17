€50,000 boost for Limerick-based charities and voluntary organisations

ESB has awarded more than €50,000 to six Limerick-based organisations working in the areas of educational access and homelessness which have been impacted by Covid-19.

This support is part of ESB’s Energy for Generations Fund which provides more than €1million annually in direct assistance through a quarterly fund to organisations working in the areas of homelessness, suicide prevention, educational access and support.

As part of a range of Covid-19 initiatives, ESB increased this funding by €250,000 to provide emergency support to organisations around the country in response to the pandemic.

The County Limerick recipients include:

Bedford Road Family Project (€10,460) for its School Retention Programme

The Hunt Museum (€8,000) for its STEAM programme

The Local Hub (€15,000) towards the purchase of kitchen equipment

Community Crisis Response Team (€10,000) for its suicide prevention hub

Foynes District Search and Rescue received (€5,000) towards the running of its suicide prevention workshops and talks

The Blue Box (€2,200) towards its creative arts therapy programme



Announcing the fund recipients, Pat Naughton, ESB’s Executive Director, People and Organisation, said: “Through our Energy for Generations Fund, we aim to deliver real change and bring positive and lasting benefits for all. Covid-19 has had a huge operational and financial impact on charities and organisations, especially those in the areas of homelessness, suicide, educational access and support. We recognise the important role of these essential support and service providers in communities across the country and are proud to help them so that they can continue their great work.”

As well as providing emergency funding, ESB also commenced an initiative to encourage staff to volunteer within their own communities across the country.

The deadline for the first round of the 2021 Energy for Generations Fund is Wednesday, 3 February 2021. All information can be found here.