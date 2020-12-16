Trolley Dash at Limerick stores helps raise cash for vital charity

Christmas has come early for four Limerick shoppers who were selected to take part in the 6th and most successful annual Lidl Trolley Dash competition.

The retailer selected one customer at each of its stores across the country and each had the opportunity to dash around their local store in a Supermarket Sweep style competition.

Each winner had two minutes to fill their trolley with as many quality Lidl products as possible from festive flavoured soups to mince pies to turkeys.

The four Limerick winners managed to grabs a variety of goods and products worth nearly €1,000 between them.

With fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from initiatives such as Lidl’s Trolley Dash are paramount to charities and their service users.

The €1 Trolley Dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores across the country November 16 and November 29 with all proceeds being donated to Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner.

More than €7,300 was raised at the Limerick and Newcastle West stores while €310,000 was raised nationwide.