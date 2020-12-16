Limerick groups receive early Christmas present courtesy of RTÉ Does Comic Relief

Thirty community and voluntary groups across Limerick are to receive more than €211,000 in combined funding from the monies raised during the RTÉ Does Comic Relief telethon earlier this year.

The money is being distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland which has provided over €60 million to communities across the country during the past 20 years.

Projects supported range from mental health and awareness for young people, families coping with grief, child autism services, support for those in abusive and violent homes and many others.

Announcing details of 39 grants to 30 different organisations and groups in Limerick, Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said: "Today we recognise the groups who have provided protection, support and in many cases a lifeline to people throughout Limerick during 2020. The money is the result of the huge generosity of TV viewers, private and corporate donations as well as match funding from Government. All elements of this partnership came together to make this a truly unique event in a time like none of us have had to face before."

Comedian Deirdre O'Kane, a member of the Steering Group for Comic Relief in Ireland, added: "It's wonderful to be at the point whereby the funds raised will now have a tangible positive impact on communities, groups and charities across the country. It's been an incredibly tough year for so many and we hope that these funds will now help to ease some of the burden."

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien has welcoming the allocation of the funding.

"The grants allocated through RTÉ Does Comic Relief have been made possible through the generosity of viewers, and donors, which the Government has also strongly supported. I congratulate the Community Foundation for their immense efforts in administering the funds. The range of organisations and people being supported is vital to assisting communities during these unprecedented times”.

The Limerick groups and organisations to receive funding include:

St Gabriel's School And Centre (€25,000*)

Adapt Domestic Abuse Services (€19,350*)

CARI Foundation (€10,000)

Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland (€10,000)

Limerick City Community Development Project (€10,000)

Northside Family Resource Centre (€10,000)

Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group (€10,000)

Rape Crisis Midwest (€10,000*)

Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy Centre (€9,980*)

Local Link Limerick & Clare (€9,600)

Doras Luimni (€9,550*)

Children's Grief Centre (€9,123.36*)

Midwest Simon Community (€8,000)

Dóchas (€6,000*)

Limerick Mental Health Association (€6,000*)

Cliona's Foundation (€5,000)

GOPSHH Ireland (€5,000)

Probation and Linkage Limerick Scheme (PALLS) (€5,000)

Community Crisis Response Team (€4,871*)

Learning Hub Limerick (€3,500)

Limerick Autism group (€3,000)

The Haven Hub (€3,000)

Hospital Family Resource Centre (€2,641)

Manor Fields, Adare (€2,925)

Narrative 4 (€2,925)

Total Familes Support (€2,925)

Murroe Community Council (€2,869.87)

Northstar Family Support Project (€1,950)

Southill Family Resource Centre (€1,950)

Coolfree Kids (€1,253.85)

* indicates multiple grants were awarded