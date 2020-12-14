BREAKING: Another significant rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE has been another significant daily increase in the numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick.

Figures released this teatime by the Department of Health reveal that there are 18 new cases of the disease across the city and the county.

It's reduced daily increase from yesterday, when there were 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The incidence rate has fallen from 133.9 per 100,000 people to 126.2.

But in total, there have now been 246 new cases in Limerick across the last 14 days.

Nationally, two more people have died from the condition, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,126.

As of midnight Sunday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 264 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases nationwide.

Of today's new cases, 128 are men, 134 are women, with 65% under 45 years of age.

The average age of people with the cases stands at 36 years.

The majority of the new confirmed cases are in Dublin, where there's 79. There are 24 new cases in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, plus 14 each in Kildare and Wexford.

The remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties including 10 in Co Cork, five in Co Tipperary, while Clare has not recorded any new cases.

Some 215 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 33 are in intensive care. There has been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.