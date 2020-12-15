Limerick commuters advised ALL train journeys must be booked in advance as restrictions are eased

Ahead of the further easing of public health restrictions on Friday, Iarnród Éireann is advising customers travelling to and from Limerick's Colbert Station that it is mandatory to pre-book tickets.

The new rule, which applies to all customers, will remain in place for all journeys between Friday and January 6.

While people will be allowed to travel outside their home county from Friday, Level 3 restrictions will remain in place which means the capacity on public transport, including trains, is limited to 50%.

Iarnród Éireann says pre-booking Intercity travel, at irishrail.ie, will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period.

The company says only necessary journeys should be made and that peak travel times should be avoided where possible.

Those who are making train journeys are being advised that seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing. Face coverings are mandatory on all trains and in stations

Catering services remain suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains.

Revised schedules are in place between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. There are no rail services on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.