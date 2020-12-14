Elderly motorist to face trial over fatal Limerick collision

An elderly man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road collision in County just over a year ago.

James Barrett, 77, who has an address at Glendown Court, Templeogue, Dublin appeared before Newcastle West Court after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Michael (Mickey) Hegarty.

The 47-year-old father-of-two from Rathkeale died following a collision on the N21 outside Croagh, between Rathkeale and Adare on November 27, 2019.

During a brief hearing, Garda Erol Flynn of the divisional Roads Policing Unit said the defendant met gardai by arrangement and that he made no reply when he was formally charged.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told Judge Mary Larkin there was no garda objection to bail and he confirmed the DPP has directed that the matter is be dealt with on indictment before the circuit court.

Judge Larkin noted this and she adjourned the matter to February 2021 to facilitate preparation of the book of evidence.