Pharmaceutical giant donates food and household goods to Limerick charities

Pharmaceutical giant Regeneron, which has a a significant presence in Limerick, has donated over 10,000 items of food and household goods to four Limerick based charities for distribution to those in need.

It was the second time this year the company has given €20,000 worth of these items distributed across Novas, Peter McVerry Trust, Mid-West Simon Community and Focus Ireland for a total donation of €40,000 in 2020.

On both occasions, Regeneron worked directly with the charities to develop a shopping list of goods before purchasing hundreds of everyday essentials - food, ingredients, detergents, shampoos and much more to meet each organisation’s specific needs.

“This is our way to say “thank you” to these four fantastic organisations for the work that they continuously do in our community. We know that they are particularly busy at this time of year and we wanted to help and support them in a practical, impactful way," said Niall O’Leary, Regeneron Vice President and Site Head.

The Mid-West Simon Community will distribute the donated items at their Christmas Food Bank in Limerick on December 18. The number of people needing support from the charity has increased by 50% this year.

Novas Ireland will use the donation to provide for the 70 residents and longer-term support tenants of McGarry House in Limerick city centre.

During the Covid-19 pandemic there was particular pressure on the service in terms of food provision, with additional requirements for hot meal and grocery parcel deliveries. The service also supports vulnerable clients during cold weather and throughout the winter period.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Focus Ireland will be delivering meals directly to over 100 service users rather than hosting their annual Christmas lunch. The Regeneron donation will mean that each person receiving a meal will now receive a Christmas care package also.

Once again, The Peter McVerry Trust will use the Regeneron donation to support their recently housed service users in the Munster region.

For more Limerick news click here