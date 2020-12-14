Limerick shopping centre re-opens after fire

A BUSY Limerick shopping centre has re-opened after a fire forced its closure yesterday.

Six units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service battled a blaze at the Parkway Shopping Centre which broke out at 1pm. They remained at the scene for a number of hours.

Centre manager Roger Beck has confirmed the popular facility re-opened at 5pm yesterday.

“It was an electrical fire in a non-trading unit. The brigade came and put it out. All our sprinklers worked, our electrical procedures worked, and everything else worked as it was supposed to. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt. It was just one of those things,” he told the Limerick Leader.

"It wasn't great, but nobody got hurt, and that's the main thing,” he added.

Mr Beck paid tribute to the fire service, as well as the centre’s staff for the way they acted during the course of the fire.

"The fire brigade were brilliant, Our own staff were great.They were organised, didn't panic, and knew what they had to do,” he said.

Stores in the Parkway Shopping Centre will be trading late until Wednesday, December 23, to take advantage of pre-Christmas trade.

Mr Beck said since non-essential retail was allowed re-open at the start of the month, things have been reasonably busy.

“Generally, it’s been pretty good. It's different and hard to gauge it. But we are doing fine. We could have done without this fire yesterday - but nobody got hurt, and that's the main thing,” he concluded.