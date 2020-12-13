New Inclusion Cycling Club launched in Limerick

Greenmount Cycling Academy has set up a new and exciting Inclusion Club in conjunction with the Limerick Sports Partnership.

The Limerick Sports Partnership, through the support of the Dormant Accounts Sports Inclusion Capital Grant, has supplied two youth handcycles and one adult handcycle to the Academy which is based at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell.

Sharon Kennedy, one of Greenmount’s qualified Inclusive Cycling coaches, will be involved in running the Come and Try days which are scheduled for December 30 and December 31.

"Limerick Racecourse is a perfect car free location for cycling activities. Greenmount Cycling Academy was established at the racecourse eight years ago and provides a program of cycling activities for youths. Through this partnership we can develop new opportunities for cyclists with disabilities to have more engagement opportunities with cycling," she said

Handcycles are powered by the arms and support people with reduced mobility to enjoy cycling. The GCA Inclusion Club is a very exciting opportunity for people with disabilities in Limerick to come and try out a club that caters for all ages and abilities and now has the equipment in place to provide additional programmes and support.

"This is a great resource for people with disabilities in Limerick to have accessible equipment and to have a Cycling Inclusion Club that caters for all abilities! This club provides people with a disability with more opportunities to participate and increase their overall physical activity levels," said Elaine O'Shea of Limerick Sports Partnership.

For more, email inclusion@greenmountca.com or check out its Facebook page