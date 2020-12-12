Limerick motorist caught travelling at high speed during 24-hour clampdown
National Slow Down Day concluded at 7am this Saturday
A motorist is facing possible prosecution before the courts after they were caught driving at high speed during National Slow Down Day.
Gardai have confirmed several motorists were caught speeding at locations across Limerick during the 24-hour operation which concluded at 7am today.
They have highlighted a number of notable detections from across the country - one of which includes a motorist who was caught travelling at 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 at Castlematrix, Rathkeale.
Other local detections, which were made during the operation include:
- 76km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Ballinacurra Road, Limerick
- 77km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N20 at Ballyfookeen, Bruree
- 68km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R527 at Ballysimon Road, Limerick
- 62km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R510 at Dock Road, Limerick
- 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R522 at Appletown, Feohanagh
- 132km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Clonmoney North, Bunratty
During the operation, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 186,125 vehicles across the country and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
