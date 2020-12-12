Limerick Thomond Rotary Club launches virtual Remembrance Tree

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has launched Limerick Thomond Rotary Club's Remembrance Tree.

While the launch took place at Bedford Row in the city centre, the tree is a virtual one this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"We do have a virtual Remembrance Tree where people may remember their loved ones at this special time by visiting our website and writing a name on a virtual ribbon," said Ger Lynch president of Limerick Thomond Rotary Club.

There is no charge to place a ribbon on the virtual tree, however a donation may be made online that will benefit a number of local charities - Pieta House, Cuan Mhuire and the ongoing funding of Rotary projects.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for visitors and citizens to have their own ribbons on the virtual Remembrance Tree while also contributing to nominated organisations. Over €190,000 has been collected and distributed since this project was first introduced in 2009 and we welcome your support in continuing this unique project," added Mr Lynch.

See limerickthomondrotary.ie for more details.